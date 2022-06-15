Keanu Reeves Spotted Wearing T-Shirt of Hudson Valley Business

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved people in Hollywood and he was recently seen wearing swag from a Hudson Valley business.

Keanu Reeves has been a major celebrity for decades. Reeves first appeared on screen in the early '80s and '90s but his role as Neo in The Matrix brought the actor to superstardom. After three movies in The Matrix franchise, Keanu's movies started to be more obscure. In fact, it might be difficult to name a film he was in between 2005 and 2013. Reeves busted his way back into fame with the John Wick series.

Keanu is back on the big screen and back in our hearts. He has developed a reputation for being a kind person because of his nice demeanor and charitable work.

What business is Keanu representing in the post? The shirt's logo appears to belong to Hudson Valley Motorcycles. Hudson Valley Motorcycles is located in Ossining, New York and according to their website, they've been both selling and servicing motorcycles in Westchester County and some parts of Connecticut, New Jersey, and Massachusetts since opening in 1966. Maybe we can assume he rides.

This isn't the first time a local business was put in the spotlight because a celebrity was seen wearing their shirt on social media. A picture of Jim Breuer and Joe Rogan wearing a shirt from The Chance Theater went viral on Instagram in October of 2021. The post had over 200,000 likes.

