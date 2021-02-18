Job Fairs Saturday in Orange County

So many businesses have closed and so many Hudson Valley residents have lost their jobs over the past several months. This global pandemic has not been kind to anyone or anything. Unemployment has gone sky high and it seems that good jobs are few and far between. Which is why it’s so nice to be able to tell you about several available jobs right here in the Hudson Valley.

If you’re looking for work, you should make a plan to head to Orange County for the YMCA Job Fairs this Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10AM - 2PM, being held conveniently in two different locations. The events will be held at the South Orange Family YMCA on Gilbert Street Ext. in Monroe and also at the Center For Youth Programs at 6 Liberty Street in Middletown. YMCA department supervisors will be in attendance to meet you and discuss the many opportunities available to you at the YMCA.

About the jobs. The YMCA is looking to fill positions at two health and wellness centers in Middletown and Monroe, the child care center in Middletown, and five summer day camps in Orange County. Positions are available within various departments including fitness, sports, aquatics, fine arts, child care, member services, custodial and maintenance.

Benefits include competitive wages, a YMCA membership, program discounts, and the option for a Staff Family Upgrade Membership. For more information about this Saturday’s YMCA Job Fair, contact Aimee Saez at (845) 956 1491, or visit the South Orange Family YMCA website.