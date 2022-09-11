Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie

Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know.

Job Openings in the Hudson Valley, NY

The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.

Hiring Event for Sierra

Sierra, part of the TJ Maxx family of stores, is a popular outdoor outfitter with locations in New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York. Offering everything from hiking gear to fall décor, they have a lot to offer, including your next job. A recent Facebook post advertised an upcoming job fair held by Sierra, where they say they're looking for most positions, both full and part-time. Here's what you need to know.

Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie, NY

The hiring event is set to take place at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, NY (address here) September 22nd-October 9th from 10am-6pm. The event advertises that applicants can even be hired on the same day of their interview. Plus, if you're interested in employment but can't make the drive, there's an even easier way to apply.

Job Openings in Dutchess County

Luckily, there are many open positions listed on Sierra's corporate website. Job openings include positions for full and part-time retail associates, supervisors, and more. All online job openings are for Sierra's upcoming 2600 South Rd location in Poughkeepsie, NY.

