Popular Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop Officially Opens its Doors in Poughkeepsie

I'm one of those people that has no problem driving a reasonable distance to get something I love and for the last few months, I've had to make numerous trips from Poughkeepsie, south on Route 9 all the way down to Fishkill to get my weekly sub from my favorite sub shop in the world - Jersey Mike's.

Thankfully, that trip for a great sub has just gotten significantly shorter for anyone in the Poughkeepsie area as the newest Jersey Mike's Sub Shop has officially opened its doors to customers at 2627 South Road.

Jersey Mike's Grand Opening

The grand opening was attended by many local government officials including Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro who, along with other local officials, was the first to try out the sub shop according to the Dutchess County Government Facebook page. The page didn't mention what Molinaro ordered for lunch, but it did say,

"The new sub shop offers a variety of sandwiches which makes a great addition to the area!"

Dutchess County Government/ Facebook Dutchess County Government/ Facebook loading...

Jersey Mike's in Poughkeepsie

The sub shop will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The Poughkeepsie location is the fourth Jersey Mike's to open in the Hudson Valley joining locations at 584 Route 9 in Fishkill, the Newburgh location at 1223 NY-300 Suite 203, Newburgh, and the Central Valley location at 498 Red Apple Ct Unit Fc-8, Central Valley (Woodbury Commons).

If you've never tried their subs and are planning to go and give it a try, make sure after you decided what sub you are going to go with, you tell the great staff to do your sub Mike's Way!! I look forward to doing my part to support local business and enjoy lunch at least once a week at Jersey Mike's, you should too...LOL!

