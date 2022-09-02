Your Hudson Valley Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Friday morning started off quite cool and gave some in the Hudson Valley a taste of some early Fall weather. But forecasters say that the warmer weather will return as we enter the long weekend.

Could we see a chance for thunderstorms and much-needed rain?

The summer of 2022 has been much hotter than usual and very dry, as the U.S. Drought Monitor says most of the Hudson Valley remains in a moderate to severe drought. The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie experienced its 2nd driest summer on record (7.18 inches below normal), as well as its 5th warmest summer on record. According to records, Poughkeepsie has had 33 days of 90 degree or above temperatures since May.

Forecast

Friday will see highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The Weather Channel says there will be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms Sunday. Labor Day Monday will see our best chance for rain, with highs in the upper 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

Meteorological fall began on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?

Last year, brought an extended period of warmer than usual weather, with tropical storms and even tornadoes reported across the Northeast.

The most powerful storm the area experienced last year was Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana and then pushed inland towards the Northeast. Ida brought catastrophic flooding and tornado warnings to parts of New York City, as well as areas to the north as it blew through. Many areas of the Hudson Valley experienced heavy flooding and power outages.

Will it Cool Off?

AccuWeather says that the above-average temperatures the Hudson Valley and Northeast have experienced this summer should continue pretty far into this fall. While scattered severe thunderstorms brought rain, hail, and even tornadoes to some parts of the area over the summer, most of the Hudson Valley is currently considered abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor. But forecasters say that could change as the season progresses.

Will We Finally Get Some Rain?

AccuWeather says that a shift in the weather by October could bring rain and even more rounds of severe weather to the region. The forecast almost looks more like late spring, as those hoping for fall foliage might have to wait longer than usual this year. Also, meteorologists say that La Niña will restrengthen again which could lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes. This season so far has been very quiet for hurricanes, though that could change as we approach later fall.

Long-range outlooks say that cooler weather could finally start to settle in by early November.

New York's Hottest Temperature Ever?

According to Cool Weather, summers in New York state average around 66.5 F (with both high and lows averaged in). That places us at 39th hottest in the country. However, the Southern and Western parts of the U.S. aren't the only parts of the nation that can get scorching hot during summertime.