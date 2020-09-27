Is New York the Best State for Teachers?

A recent study was conducted to determine the best and worst states for teachers. Where did New York land on the list?

Teachers are amazing people, and I think all parents learned just how amazing they are when parents were forced to attempt to teach their children during the pandemic.

Despite how great teachers are, depending on location, education jobs are among the lowest-paying jobs requiring a bachelor's degree. The pandemic caused teachers to stop and quickly switch to an online model, which many schools are still continuing to do.

In some states, teachers are paid more fairly and protected better than others. To determine which states are the best for teachers, Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 indicators of teacher-friendliness.

The data set ranges from teachers' income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to whether the state has a digital learning plan.

We know New York is all set when it comes to an online learning plan, and judging by what we pay in taxes, our teachers are usually paid pretty well. According to the study, New York was ranked as the ninth-best state for teachers.

Teacher-Friendliness in New York:

10 th – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 12 th – Quality of School System

– Quality of School System 7 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 1 st – Public-School Spending per Student

– Public-School Spending per Student 7 th – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential

– Teachers’ Income Growth Potential 5 th – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries

– 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries 9 th – Statewide School Reopening

– Statewide School Reopening 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

The top eight states for teachers ahead of New York according to this study are, in order, Washington, Utah, and New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Virginia, and Maryland.

If you're stuck trying to figure out how to set up a classroom in your home, below you'll find a how-to on building two desks and two chairs for under one hundred dollars.