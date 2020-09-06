Is New York the Best State for Health Care?

A recent study was conducted to determine the best and worst states for health care. Where do you think New York ranked?

People need affordable, quality health care, especially this year as we face the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has already disrupted medical care in so many ways, from people postponing elective surgeries to moving many doctor visits entirely online.

In order to determine where Americans receive the best medical services at the best prices, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 44 key measures of health care cost, accessibility, and outcome. The data set ranges from average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to share of the insured population.

According to the study, New York ranked pretty much in the middle as the 28th best state for health care. New York was just ahead of New Mexico and Just behind Kentucky.

The best states for health care according to the study are, from first to third, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Rhode Island.

Health Care in New York: