Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Exhibit to Open in New York

If you grew up a fan of wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Andre the Giant we have a place you must check out! According to News 10, the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced a brand new IPWHF exhibit that is coming to the Times Union Center in Albany.

The announcement was made last weekend during the IPWHF inaugural induction ceremony. The induction ceremony featured 24 inductees this year including three of the biggest names pro wrestling has ever seen including, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Andre the Giant.

IPWHF president Seth Turner has made it his mission to spread the word about pro wrestling and the rich history it has in the Albany area, Turner said, "People need to understand professional wrestling is huge. Not just in the United States but all around the world. There’s no offseason. So the fans are there, they’re multigenerational, they’re of all walks of life and we’re going to make Albany the epicenter of this organization."

Turner also mentioned why the IPWHF chose the Times Union Center for the exhibit and he said, "we’re hoping to bring a great level of tourism to the downtown Albany area" an addition like this could do just that, and lets not forget that Albany has been home to some memorable moments in pro wrestling including, Stone Cold Steve Austin's beer truck, and Kurt Angle winning his first WWF championship.

The official opening date of the exhibit at the Times Union Center hasn't been announced just yet, but when it opens it will feature many bronze plaques that will celebrate many wrestling legends, it will also feature various wrestling artifacts and memorabilia.

