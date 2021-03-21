Influential Women Who Helped Shape the Hudson Valley

March is Women’s History Month, woohoo! More than ever, take time to thank and celebrate your best the important female leaders in your life. This may include your grandmother, your mom, your sister or aunt and of course best friends. It could also be a coworker, boss, or roommate. We celebrate this by honoring women’s achievements and challenges that were overcame along the way.

There are many ways that we can honor the women in our lives and even ourselves. Catch up on current women’s events and issues and look for a charity to donate to as well. Take time to honor yourself and support other women in your life.

Within the Hudson Valley, there have been so many powerful leaders over the years. On my adventures throughout the different counties, I have come across some remarkable stories and events that have taken place. Let’s catch up on women’s history in the Hudson Valley right now.

Sybil Ludington

Her story is by far one of my favorites. Sybil is known as heroine, a patriot and hero. At the age of 16 in April 1777, Sybil took a trip during the night on horseback to inform the troops of the danger and attack that was approaching. Overall, she rode 40 miles and it was believed to have been a rainy night. Her father served in the military and got word of the danger approaching. Sybil was so courageous to take this upon herself to do so. Whether her father asked her or not, can you imagine doing this at 16 years old? Years later, Sybil was then honored with a stamp, a statue of herself in Carmel and historical site markers in Putnam County.

Check out Sybil's statue here.

Eleanor Roosevelt

I would say that Eleanor is the most known woman in the Hudson Valley. Being the wife to FDR and creating her own space of Val-Kill has helped younger generations learn about her and remarkable achievements for the world. I didn’t know much about Eleanor until I visited Val-Kill with my sister a few years back. We took the guided tour and watched a few empowering videos about her and her life. She always stood up for what she believed in, did what she thought was right and just for the world and cared about the population. While visiting Val-Kill, I felt empowered myself just being in her home. From her quotes, to pink furniture and lovely garden and ponds, I could feel how truly powerful she was. I can say that this was my favorite history lesson of all time.

Learn more about Eleanor here.

Sojourner Truth

I remember reading about Sojourner in the history books and then came across all her heroic acts in the Hudson Valley. I can recall learning about her efforts through Women’s Right movements. She was a slave who went by the name Isabella and then later chose her name after escaping. I loved her commitment and passion with civil rights. I think it’s super neat that she spent 32 years of her life in Ulster County before taking on the world. She even joined a church in Kingston as she wanted to bring the community closer to God. Along with her statue along the Walkway Over the Hudson, she also has one in Esopus. There’s the Sojourner Truth Freedom Trail that you can visit. The next warm day, I plan to adventure there.

Check out one of her statues here.

Did you know about these empowering women? Have you been to any of these sites? Share with us below.