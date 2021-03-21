Hudson Valley Drive-Thru Easter Bunny Visits

This may not be a great year for sitting on the Easter Bunny’s lap, but it doesn’t mean the kids can’t have a visit with the Easter Bunny. Welcome to Easter 2021, where all you need is a car and the kids. There are a few ways to get that visit in here in the Hudson Valley.

Pack those kids into that car on Saturday, March 27 between 11AM and 1PM, and head to the parking lot at Wappinger Town Hall on Middlebush Road. The world's most famous bunny will be visiting the portico in front of Town Hall to hand out eggs and treats to the first 300 kids under the age of 12 who stop by to see him. They will also be handing out raffle tickets to the visitors, and they’ll be announcing the winners of some lovely Easter baskets during a live Facebook drawing at 5PM later that same day. Everybody who takes part in the drive-through Easter Bunny event must remain in their vehicles. For more information about the drive-through Bunny visits, visit the Town of Wappinger Parks and Recreation website.

The 4th annual Easter Craft Fair and Flea Market will be held at Homestead Suites on Breunig Road in New Windsor in Newburgh from 11AM - 5PM on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. There will be more than 20 vendors from all over the Hudson Valley showcasing their items for sale. This isn't a drive-through event, but it is contactless. the Easter Bunny will be there both days between 12PM - 4PM for a free contactless photo session for the kids. All guests must wear a mask to enter the event and all will be subject to a contactless temperature reading.

If you’re in Sullivan County, you can take the kids to the Liberty Elks Lodge on Darbee Lane for a drive-through/walk-through visit with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 27 from 11AM - 12:30PM. Kids 10 and under will get an Easter basket while supplies last, plus there will be photo-ops and to-go lunches. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Think back to when you were a kid. Easter was a big deal and you couldn’t even walk through a mall or a shopping center without seeing the Easter Bunny. Nowadays, you can barely walk through a mall or a shopping center, period. So, these events are extra special. Hoppy Easter!

