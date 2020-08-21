Indian Point Schedules Siren Test in Orange County

Indian Point Energy Center will be conducting a full volume test of their sirens in Orange County on Wednesday, August 26th. The Orange County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Brendan Casey and Orange County Deputy Commissioner, Alan Mack announced in a press release today that this test will be conducted between the hours of 10 AM and 11 AM next Wednesday (August 26th). It will involve a 10 miles Emergency Planning Zone around Indian Point including sirens in Orange County.

Sirens are expected to sound during the duration of the test simultaneously for four minutes. The sirens will sound at full volume for the entire test. They want people to be aware that no action is needed during the test. However, if this wasn't a test the sirens would be the signal for the public to check in local radio or TV for a message from the Emergency Alert System. They also want to stress this these test sirens are not a signal to evacuate.

Shannon Fisher, the Orange County Radio-logical officer stated,“We test the Indian Point sirens in Orange County throughout the year to ensure that they work in the event of an emergency,”

The Indian Point Energy Center is located on the east bank of the Hudson River in Buchanan, New York. It is a nuclear powered electric generating facility in Westchester County that it close to Rockland, Putnam and Orange Counties. On August 5th they shared on their Facebook page that they plan to shutdown the plant for good April 2021. They are currently looking at a plan that would assist in re-purposing the site faster than the 60 year expected timeline.