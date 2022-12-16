It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking.

Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges

Offcials say one local man is facing a list of charges after he attempted to bring a controlled substance into a correctional facility Some of the laundry list of charges include felony drug possession charges and 1st degree promoting prison contraband, according to Narcotics Enforcement Unit investigators.

New York Incarceration Rates

According to Prison Policy, New York state has an estimated 91,000 people who are currently incarcerated. The website says that some of these number even might be a bit conservative, considering people cycle through local jails relatively quickly.

Prison Policy's numbers even indicate that New York has an incarceration rate of 376 per 100,000 people.

Man Allegedly Tried to Bring Drugs Into Facility

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that a 32-year-old man from Clarkstown was arrested on felony drug possession charges. The Sheriff's office says he is accused of bringing a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility during visitation on October 31, 2022.

