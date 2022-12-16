Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail

Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail

It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking.

Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges

Offcials say one local man is facing a list of charges after he attempted to bring a controlled substance into a correctional facility Some of the laundry list of charges include felony drug possession charges and 1st degree promoting prison contraband, according to Narcotics Enforcement Unit investigators.

New York Incarceration Rates 

According to Prison Policy, New York state has an estimated 91,000 people who are currently incarcerated. The website says that some of these number even might be a bit conservative, considering people cycle through local jails relatively quickly.

Prison Policy's numbers even indicate that New York has an incarceration rate of 376 per 100,000 people.

Man Allegedly Tried to Bring Drugs Into Facility 

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that a 32-year-old man from Clarkstown was arrested on felony drug possession charges. The Sheriff's office says he is accused of bringing a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility during visitation on October 31, 2022.

New York Man Breaks INTO Police Station 

Think that's bold? This has got to be one of the boldest, or dumbest, instances in quite a while. Usually, a would-be burglar does everything in their power to avoid police. But what about actually breaking into where the cops all are? Yes, police say a New York man tempted fate, by actually breaking into a police station.

NBC says the suspect allegedly broke into the 52nd Precinct one night in February 2022. According to officials, his intent was to rob the commander officer's office. The suspect was actually found right in the office in plain sight. A senior officer said the suspect had broke in through a first-floor window, causing damage. NBC says the suspect made a break for it and tried to run off. Of course, being in an actual police station, he didn't get too far.

