Important Steps New York Businesses Must Follow to Reopen in Phase 2

"Congratulations, you’re ready to re-open! It is imperative that you go above and beyond the recommended guidance to ensure we do not spread COVID-19. You know your business better than anyone and you must identify areas that have potential to spread the virus. Should the metrics indicate an increase in new cases and deaths related to COVID-19 then the State of New York may place further restrictions on employers or once again place a complete PAUSE order in place," Dutchess Business Notification Network said in a release. "Use common sense to keep your customers and employees safe and healthy. It is the right thing to do, your customers will take notice of the extra precautions you have taken and continue to patronize your establishment. Your employees will also appreciate that you care."