Iconic NY Subway Devices to be Installed in the Hudson Valley

If you've ever been on the subway in New York City, you've probably noticed these sleek, state-of-the-art devices. Well, now they're on their way to the Hudson Valley.

Metro-North has been busy working on installing new Help Point devices at 12 train stations. The work has gone so quickly, that the agency has now decided to add two more, including one at the Beacon train station.

The Help Point system debuted in the New York subway system back in 2011. The eye-catching metal tubes contain an emergency call box that has a direct line to the MTA Police Department. Users press a button that immediately connects them with officers through a wireless cellular connection. Atop each Help Point is a high-intensity LED beacon that will signal authorities from far away and help scare away potential criminals.

Metro-North Railroad president, Catherine Rinaldi says that safety is a top priority

The installation of these cameras and Help Point stations gives us additional tools to keep everyone safe, while also giving our customers peace of mind as they continue to return to the system.

In addition to the Help Points, new cameras have also been installed at Metro-North train stations, allowing MTA Police and and security details to live stream platforms and surrounding areas. Not only will this help to deter crime, but it's now being used to monitor crowd control.

The 2.7 million project to install 12 Help Points was supposed to take 14 months, but the job came in under budget and finished earlier than expected. This allowed Metro-North to add the additional devices in Beacon and another on the Harlem Line. Even with the two extra Help Points, the project is still expected to be completed ahead of schedule.