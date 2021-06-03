Hyde Park Will be Home to ’Neighborhood of the Future’

If you’ve been in the Hyde Park area lately, no doubt you’ve noticed quite a bit of construction in the Route 9 area. This is going to be the new home of Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, and what some are calling the 'Neighborhood of the Future' And from what I'm seeing, the future looks pretty bright.

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park will be part commercial, part residential, agricultural, and it’s all eco-friendly. The plan is to have a two hotels, farm to table restaurants, a village green with food and retail stores, art galleries, shops, and artist lofts. There will be a year round farmers market with produce grown right at Bellefield and in neighboring Hudson Valley towns.

There will be a Main Street at Bellefield for shopping and community gathering. There will also be elegant apartments above the shops and boutiques. Bellefield will include over 500 residences, from artist lofts to brownstones, to private cottages and estates. Something for everyone, and you'll never have to go too far for your necessities.

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park will not only embrace the future, but it will also embrace the past. Bellefield is being built with the history of Hyde Park very much in mind, and that will be obvious in some of the buildings and neighborhoods. Keeping the town's historic integrity is important.

Some people hate the idea of new development, but this project looks promising for Hyde Park and the whole Hudson Valley. Would you like to learn more about Bellfield at Historic Hyde Park and their vision? Visit the Bellefield website.

