Hyde Park Native and First Lady Honored as a Barbie

Growing up my friends and I always played "Barbie." We would spend hours dressing our Barbie dolls for various events, setting up the Barbie Dream House with new accessories and, if you were lucky enough to have one of the Barbie experiences (the boat, the horse or the car), you would play with those too.

Barbie has come along way since 1972 when I would gather with my gaggle of girls for a night of Barbie fun. Over the years Barbie has taken on many new forms and personalities. The Barbie brand has expanded into many different images of life one of which is the Barbie Inspiring Women Collection which has just introduced a new doll. This new Barbie will look for familiar to Hudson Valley residences along with presidential history buffs and fans of women who played part a major part in the making of recent American history.

New Yorker and Hudson Valley-native Eleanor Roosevelt, wife to our 32nd President, Franklin D. Roosevelt, now has a Barbie styled in her imaged as part of Barbie's Inspiring Women Collection. Eleanor was the first lady of the United States for 12 years from March 1933 until April 1945 making her our longest running first lady. Her legacy includes diplomat and humanitarian, among so many other titles.

In a post on Facebook, Barbie stated that they are proud to honor Eleanor as the newest member to their Inspiring Women Collection. For more about the life of this amazing woman read the Eleanor Roosevelt Bio courtesy of Britannica.

Barbie Dolls that are now worth a fortune according to Family Minded