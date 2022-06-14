It feels like these announcements are still coming all too often lately. Another wildly popular Dutchess County brewery and eatery has announced its final few days in business.

Hyde Park Brewing Company Closing June 18th

It is with sincere gratitude and appreciation for our patrons and business associates to announce that after 27 years in business at the Hyde Park Brewing Company, we have come down to our final days A Facebook announcement on Monday evening started with the statement above, and the sentiments from locals began pouring in on the comments section. Many people are shocked to hear the news, sharing stories and memories, even photos from over the years, some even calling the announcement 'heartbreaking.'

The announcement went on to share that this Saturday, June 18th, would be their last day in business, with 'The BrewPub closing its doors on Saturday, June 18, 2022, for the last time.'

The staff invites customers to join them during this week in their taproom for one last 'cheer,' where gift cards will be honored until Saturday. They also noted that gift cards can be used at RIP until 12/1/22 and encouraged Pint Members to pick up their glasses prior to the 18th.

Hyde Park Brewery Over The Years

As the Hudson Valley's 'original BrewPub,' for more than 25 years Hyde Park Brewery was a popular destination in the Hudson Valley for various occasions, celebrations, live music, events, or even a quick drink after work. Personally, I have so many great memories of going to trivia nights there with my group of friends.

Hyde Park Brewing has always been about the beer with the motto of 'anytime is a good time for a beer' since April 1995 when they became Hudson Valley Craft Brewers. As the Hudson Valley's oldest brewery, and one of the oldest across New York State, Hyde Park Brewing has always had an old-fashioned approach to its brewing with simple ingredients. They have also always created their food menus based on their beers - have you ever tried their pub pretzels? If not, there's still time before Saturday.

Instagram: @hydeparkbrewing

Final Thoughts From Owners, Customers & Friends 'Good friends, great food, and exceptional beer' - those words were part of the closing sentiments from the owners when sharing the news of the brewery closing, citing that their time as part of the community in Hyde Park has been a wonderful journey. When the doors first opened in 1996 we never imagined what it would grow into today! The people we have met, the families we have served and the staff that have become family, together with our community support has kept us going.

Customers echoed many of these same sentiments in their comments on the Facebook announcement, making plans to stop by for one last drink, to pick up their pint glasses, and to reminisce about 27 years of memories, good food, and great beer:

Mary sharing: So sad to hear this. We have been going since the beginning. The place our kids grew up in. The place we met some of our dear friends. It was like family. A lot of good times and great memories. Best of luck to Angela, Valerie, Sandra, Andrew, and the rest of the staff. You will be truly missed.

Dan commenting: This is awful. Well, thank you, so much Hyde Park Brewing Company, for everything you gave the community! GOOD LUCK!!!

Former employee Melinda stated: Such sad news! I made some wonderful friends working there and some amazing memories! SO many good times! I think I just thought The Brewery would always be there. Best of luck!

Melanie shared the following: I am at a loss for words. I know how very hard you all worked and how much of your hearts and souls you put into the HPBC. My friends and family and I have so many wonderful memories shared over great meals and beers. THANK YOU for all you’ve given to our community these many years.

You can share your Hyde Park Brewing Company memories, or even your photos, with us here.

