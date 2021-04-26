Hudson Valley Man Busted After Allegedly Bragging He Stormed Capitol on a Dating Site

Insurrection isn't exactly the best attribute to share on a dating app. It might land you a date in a romantic and cozy jail cell for two.

Dating gets more and more difficult as you get older. Personally, I wouldn't talk about politics in the early stages of dating to avoid any kind of confrontation. Some would argue that it's good to get it all out there in the open early. If you had any involvement with illegal activity especially something as serious as storming the U.S. Capitol might want to keep it to yourself or at least wait to share something like that until the second date.

It's difficult to forget the craziness that took place at the U.S. Capitol back in January following the presidential election. Many of us couldn't believe what we were witnessing live on our televisions. Arrests continued to be made days after the event. Some arrests were made right here in the Hudson Valley.

According to NBC New York, a man from Putnam County was recently arrested for possibly being connected to the U.S. Capitol raid at the beginning of the year. Along with other evidence, court papers allege that Chapman bragged about his involvement on social media and even on the dating app, Bumble.

Robert Chapman of Carmel, NY was reportedly taken into custody after the FBI received some information regarding his involvement in the riots.

Chapman was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.