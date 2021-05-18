Hudson Valley’s Own Angry Orchard Celebrates 5 Years

We are very fortunate here in the Hudson Valley to have prime access to so many desirable local attractions - beautiful parks, tasty restaurants, and when it comes to beverages, we've got wineries, breweries and cider houses galore.

It's hard to imagine life before Angry Orchard in the Hudson Valley, as it's become such a staple for us locals, and for the tons of visitors that make their way to Walden for a visit. Remember the days when there were only 3 flavors of cider and they were only available in limited areas?

Fast forward to 2021, Angry Orchard is preparing to celebrate their 5 year anniversary (of the cider house) this weekend. Their 60-acre 'tree-house' home in Walden NY will open their doors the weekend of May 22-23rd with a special celebration set out for visitors in honor of 5 years.

Planning to visit for the celebration? Here's what you can expect:

8 cider tasting opportunity in the Stone Barn Barrel Room (including ciders they created back in 2016 as well as some from 2021 of course) - tickets for this tasting can be purchased HERE .

. Release of their limited 5 Year Cider bottles

In-house food menu (including their brand new pizza oven)

Food trucks/vendors including Ayo Donuts cider donuts and Dave's Global Bowl Food Truck

Live music from The 70's Project (Sunday 5/23 1-4pm)

While reservations are not required, the orchard is recommending them and reminding guests that social distancing/mask guidelines are still in place.

Angry Orchard received a visit from Governor Cuomo just a few weeks back where he made a vaccine announcement and also checked out the treehouse. We also learned about Angry Orchard releasing two new canned fruit hard ciders earlier this year, peach-mango and strawberry ciders sound perfect as we head into the summer.

For more information about Angry Orchard's anniversary celebration, visit the facebook event page here, and to 5 years, we say Cheers!

