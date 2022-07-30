With the cost of absolutely everything increase on a minute-by-minute basis, have you tried just about everything to get some extra cash? Have you gone through your house and are now trying to sell everything that you haven't used in the last two or three years?

So, you have now entered into the world of selling online. However there are a few things that you need to be hyper-aware of, so you don't get yourself scammed. What are the big things that you need to do so you don't?

Which is the best website to use to sell things locally online?

You can use just about any website that you know has a 'sell section' or a 'marketplace.' There are many, but stick to ones you have heard about. While, there is no guarantee that you won't get scammed if you stick to those known websites, (Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Craigslist, etc) there are things you can do to avoid the scams.

How to keep from being scammed when selling things online?

If you list an item online (this has been happening to me, almost every time I list something) and you immediately get someone asking you if the item is still available, and what your phone number is, pause. This is when I look to see where they are located, how long their profile has been up and if they have any friends. Scammers want to get your number and then send you a code to take over your phone. What they really take advantage of is that you are in a rush to sell your item. Don't give them your number until you can verify that they even live remotely near you, and that they are a real person.

What other scams should you be aware of when selling items online?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also recommends not taking mobile payments from people you don't know, (Zelle, Venmo, Paypal, etc). Why? Because in most cases, those electronic payments can be reversed, which can happen after that person has your merchandise. The FTC also recommends that if you do take a check from someone, also please know the person who gives it to you. You are out the money and merchandise if that check isn't good.

I know it sounds like I am trying to scare you off of selling online, but it can be a good thing if you just pay attention and know a few things. Finally, if something just doesn't sound right, ask a family member, a neighbor or just anyone if they too think it just doesn't sound right.

