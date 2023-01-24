Hudson Valley Tattoo Artist Guilty of ‘Seditious Conspiracy’

A former Hudson Valley business owner described as having a "fetish for freedom" was found guilty in federal court of plotting to overthrow the government.

Roberto Minuta was one of four men found guilty of Seditious Conspiracy by a jury in Washington D.C. on Monday. The Department of Justice proved in court that the 38-year-old Newburgh man conspired to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election win on January 6 of 2021.

It's extremely rare to have anyone found guilty of such a serious crime against the United States. According to Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Sedition is just slightly below treason and is charged when someone plots to overthrow the government of the United States.

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof.

Minuta owned Casa Di Dolore, a tattoo parlor on Broadway in Newburgh. He had previously made headlines for refusing to temporarily close his shop in direct violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Newburgh man was decked out in paramilitary gear and supplies when he traveled to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. The Department of Justice says he and his co-conspirators were in possession of firearms, tactical vests with plates, helmets, and radio equipment. The verdict found Minuta and the other three men guilty of breaching the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

According to prosecutors, Minuta is a member of the Oath Keepers Militia led by Stewart Rhodes. Rhodes was convicted of Seditious Conspiracy in November and named and named Minuta one of the group's "most trusted men."

Minuta now faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled yet, but until then the Newburgh native is prohibited from owning firearms and, according to CNN, will have limited access to a phone and the Internet while being kept under house arrest.

