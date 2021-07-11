Hot Swimming Pool Trend Not So Hot in the Hudson Valley

The black pool liner option which seems to be gaining some steam in the designer world and in social media isn't so trending in the Hudson Valley.

What is it?

Apparently there is or was a trend to have the liner of your pool either a very dark blue or even a black. Swimmingpoolsteve.com explains that many people are interested in having their pool liner color be black. One reason given is in order to create a reflecting pool. They go on to explain that the problem with that is the black liner only make the water reflective or mirror like if the pool is extremely shallow. The reflective quality gets lost once the water is deeper than a foot.

So why even get one?

According to leisurepoolusa.com the darker liner will help the sun heat the pool and in turn keep it warmer. It can also add a more dramatic look to your pool area. However, Swimmingpoolsteve.com also mentions that it can be a deterrent when trying to sell your home if the new buy prefers a light color which obviously is more common and also makes it easier to see to the bottom of the pool.

Are they more dangerous than tradition blue?

They actually can be more dangerous. The darker color can cause swimmers to be disoriented while swim making them more likely to hit the side or even the bottom of the pool. It you have a dark liner it is recommended that you never dive or jump into the pool. I would also think it might make it harder to see if you were sharing the pool with any unwanted creature like a frog or worse a snake.

So Are they catching on in the Hudson Valley?

I checked in with a few local pool companies via Facebook and two of them reply to my question about whether or not they have seen an increase in people asking for black liner pools.

Rainbow Pools and Living Arts Designs in Fishkill replied "We have not, the darkest that is usually requested is dark gray."

SwimKing of Ulster and Dutchess in Kingston replied "Black vinyl liners were a popular trend about 10-15 years ago. The problem with a black liner/plaster finish is interfering with depth perception. To be a true “diving pool” you need a minimum pool size 16’x32’ with an 8’ depth. With a dark finish one may not realize the depth is less than 8’ and could potentially have a catastrophic injury. That said, there are dark options that have a bit of texture to them. For the most part a natural blue aesthetic is what’s typically sought after for a swimming pool. This could be achieved with darker tones such as grays and blacks keeping a more “natural” feel."

So it looks like the Black Pool liner trend is not only possibly an old one but maybe not a smart one if you have kids and people who enjoy diving and jumping into your pool.

