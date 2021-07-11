‘Clueless’ Star from Poughkeepsie Helps Raise Awareness About Overcoming Eating Disorders

Getty Images

The Hudson Valley native is looking to use her power of celebrity to help bring awareness to people who struggle with eating disorders.

As if! You might know her as the spoiled and rich mean girl named Amber in the 1995 film Clueless or maybe you know her as Morgan from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Elisa Donovan has had steady roles in Hollywood for almost three decades now. You might not now this but she actually grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York.

According to Page Six , though she has had a successful and steady career in Hollywood she was struggling with a major mental and physical health issue. She suffered from an eating disorder that was apparently so severe that she was apparently even hospitalized while she was filming Clueless. However, she does not blame Hollywood or the film industry for her behavior. She believes that it is much more complicated than than that and she's happy to discuss the issues she faced and help bring awareness. Donavan addresses her issues in her memoir called 'Wake Me When You Leave' and she hopes the conversation will allow others who are struggling to feel more comfortable about getting help.

According to Donovan, even if someone looks healthy they could still be struggling.

How common are easting disorders in our Country? According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders , over 28 million people in America both men and women suffer from eating disorders.

If you know anyone who is suffering from an eating disorder you can call the helpline at (800) 931-2237. There are resources available to help you.