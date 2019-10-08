Hudson Valley State Trooper Saves One-Year-Old’s Life

A New York State Trooper out of the Troop K barracks sprang into action and saved the life of a small child last week.

According to a post from the New York State Police on Facebook, Trooper David Sabillon responded to a call at a Lagrange Supermarket. There was a report of an unresponsive child at the scene who was not breathing.

Once on-site, Trooper Sabillon began life-saving measures and the one-year-old regained consciousness and started breathing normally again. The child was taken to a local hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Did You Know: The New York State Police have been serving citizens of New York since 1917. A vicious murder committed as part of payroll robbery in 1913 in Westchester County led to the formation of the State Police after the murderers escaped. The area didn't have a local police department at the time. On April 11th, 1917 the first class of 237 State Troopers graduated from the academy.

Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM through your WRRV mobile app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO