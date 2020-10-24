Hudson Valley Shows Off Halloween Decorations (PICS)

The Halloween spirit is alive and well in the Hudson Valley!

As we approach a Halloween like none we've ever experienced, some people across the Hudson Valley have done what they can to "spooky" up their neighborhoods.

In the last few weeks we have heard of some towns and villages strongly urging residents to not send kids out trick or treating this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC has deemed trick or treating a "high risk activity" for the spread of the coronavirus. They're also recommending that we don't send our kids out this year.

I'm not here to try and sway you one way or the other when its comes to sending your kids out or not. The one thing I do know is that Halloween will go on no matter what anyone says this year, at least if these people have anything to say about it.