Hudson Valley Schools Report 235 Cases of COVID-19

Over 230 students or educators from the Mid-Hudson have been infected with the coronavirus.

New York State has tried to make it easy for parents to keep track of the number of COVID-19 cases in their child's school. The COVID-19 Report Card reveals if students, teachers, or staff from a school have tested positive for the virus.

Below is the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases from school districts in the Hudson Valley since Sept. 1, according to the COVID-19 Report Card.

Kiryas Joel Village UF School District:

Positive Cases: 58

Reported During Last 7 Days: 7

Monroe Woodbury School District:

Positive Cases: 27

Reported During Last 7 Days: 7

Newburgh Central School District:

Positive Cases: 27

Reported During Last 7 Days: 6

Middletown City School District:

Positive Cases: 21

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Carmel Central School District:

Positive Cases: 14

Reported During Last 7 Days: 3

Wappingers Central School District:

Positive Cases: 8

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Washingtonville Central School District:

Positive Cases: 8

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Goshen Central School District:

Positive Cases: 13

Reported During Last 7 Days: 5

Pine Bush School District:

Positive Cases: 7

Reported During Last 7 Days: 2

Mahopac Central School District:

Positive Cases: 6

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Arlington Central School District:

Positive Cases: 6

Reported During Last 7 Days: 2

Valley Central School District:

Positive Cases: 4

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Highland Falls School District:

Positive Cases: 4

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Spackenkill Central School District:

Positive Cases: 4

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Warwick Valley Central School District:

Positive Cases: 3

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Beacon Central School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Hyde Park Central School District:

Positive Cases: 3

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Cornwall Central School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Tuxedo School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Marlboro Central School District:

Positive Cases: 3

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Dover Central School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Millbrook Central School District:

Positive Cases: 1

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Putnam Valley Central School District:

Positive Cases: 1

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Poughkeepsie City School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Wallkill Central School District:

Positive Cases: 1

Reported During Last 7 Days: 1

Brewster Central School District:

Positive Cases: 5

Reported During Last 7 Days: 2

Highland Central School District:

Positive Cases: 1

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Highland City School District:

Positive Cases: 1

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Chester UF School District:

Positive Cases: 2

Reported During Last 7 Days: 0

Florida UF School District: