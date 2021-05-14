Hudson Valley Resort Named in the Top 10 All-Inclusive Stays in U.S.

You don't have to go far for luxury, it's right in the Hudson Valley.

You could say that luxury only exists in big cities with people who have the money to pay for it. You could say that, but you'd be wrong. Luxury is right here in the Hudson Valley. Specifically, I'm talking about New Paltz. Even more specifically, I'm talking about the Mohonk Mountain House.

According to Travel and Leisure, Mohonk Mountain House was named amongst the best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. It ranks number 10 on the list of 14. It was highlighted for their well-planned kids' program, outdoor hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and skating on the rink. Mohonk Mountain House is a 251 room Victoria Castle surrounded by the Shawangunk Mountains, which is a world-class rock climbing spot.

This isn't the first time Mohonk Mountain House has gotten high praise. In July 2020, Mohonk Mountain House was named one of the top resorts in the Northeast by Travel and Leisure. Travel and Leisure wrote "Visit in the winter and get in some ice skating, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. In all seasons, the trails are great for walking independently or on one of the multiple guided hikes. You can also get in on the tomahawk throwing — see if you can hit the target."

Mohonk Mountain House was also highlighted by Travel and Leisure when saying the Hudson Valley was named one of the best places to travel in the U.S. Mohonk Mountain House is an icon in the Hudson Valley. Billions, a show on Showtime, even filmed there. Plus, countless celebrities escape there.

