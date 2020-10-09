Hudson Valley Ready to Peak

If the roadways could talk in the Hudson Valley, they'd tell you it's probably the most wonderful time of the year.

The Hudson Valley is getting a ton of traffic this year due to the combo of people going stir crazy in quarantine in the city and the absolutely gorgeous foliage that is popping everywhere you look.

We have a love-hate relationship with it. We love what the visitors bring to our local businesses, but we can't stand all the traffic and every parking lot being at capacity.

Unfortunately, we'll probably see a little more of that this weekend considering the Hudson Valley is just about at peak when it comes to fall foliage.

ILoveNY.Com has updated its Foliage Report to reflect what we can expect this weekend, and just by looking at the map, we can tell we're in for some big changes.

As you can see the Hudson Valley is a little past mid-point working its way to near peak foliage colors.

Where will you get the most pop in colors? According to the Foliage Report, Kingston is projecting a 65% change with "bright and vibrant near-peak shades of yellow, orange, red, and purple."

A 60% change can be seen in Poughkeepsie and Beacon is checking in with a 55% change.

Parts of Orange County, near the Goshen area, are reporting 35% change while Storm King and Crow's Nest are still seeing green.

If you really want to see New York foliage popping, your best bet this weekend is taking a trip to the Catskills or Adirondacks.

Where are some of your favorite leaf-peeping spots in the Hudson Valley?