Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics

A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh.

Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.

The 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling north on I-87 when police pulled the driver over and approached the vehicle. Troopers say they identified the driver as 43-year-old Brooklyn man, Andrew Caesar. His passenger, also from Brooklyn was ID'd as Maxwell Coddett, age 46.

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

During a conversation with the two men troopers say they spied a clear bag filled with multi-colored pills. A later investigation showed that the pills were MDMA. After searching the vehicle officers uncovered a treasure trove of illegal drugs that authorities believe were intended to be sold.

Authorities say in addition to 94 grams of multi-colored MDMA pills they also retrieved hey retrieved "two clear plastic bags containing crack-cocaine weighing approximately 125 grams, numerous blue Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, brown OxyContin pills, blue Alprazolam Pills, pink Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, blue Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine pills, numerous clear plastic bags containing cannabis weighing approximately 210 grams, and a digital scale."

NY State Police NY State Police loading...

Both men were taken into custody and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree, five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

Because these felony crimes are so serious, the two men were sent directly to Orange County Jail without bail.