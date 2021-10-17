Let's talk Libra. If you are born between September 23rd and October 22nd you are born under the zodiac sign of Libra.

Ljupco

If you know a Libra I am going to help you with some things that you can do with them to celebrate in the Hudson Valley but first let's dive into what you need to know about people born under the sign of the scale. According to Astrology-Zodiac-Signs.com Libra's are gracious, indecisive, love the outdoors and prefer to be away from loud mouths.

Libra is an Air Sign which apparently means they prefer to be free and feel liberated. The planet that rules Libras is Venus which apparently causes them to like nice things. They also enjoy music, art and beautiful places. Astrology-Zodiac-Signs.com also tell us that Libra's Day of the week is Friday, they get along best with Sagittarius and Aries and finally their lucky numbers are 4,6,13,15, and 24.

So how should you celebrate with a Libra in the Hudson Valley?

The Storm King Art Center - Located in Cornwall it is a good place to take your Libra for a fall day trip. Described as a 500 acre museum it is outdoors. It is full of art and it is one of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful places.

The Mohonk Mountain House - Located in New Paltz this too is an amazing place full of outdoor beauty. Nature has done most of the work here but the Mohonk Resort offers beauty of its own. Go for a meal and a hike. Go for a Spa day or plan an overnight your Libra will be thrilled with any of those experiences at this historic resort.

The Walkway over the Hudson - Located in both Highland and Poughkeepsie you can venture to it from which ever side you choose. It makes a great walk anytime of year but during the fall you can enjoy all the trees changing color along the Hudson River. There are wonderful little restaurants and bistro close by on both sides of the Walkway so you can enjoy a bite to eat after you work up an appetite.

Libras also apparently like company so I am confident when you call to make you plans they are going to be happy to come along.

