Hudson Valley Pizza Shop Serves Up Dill-icious Pickle Pie

Would you eat a pickle pizza? Some loyal Hudson Valley customers say they can't get enough of it.

There seems to be no food that can't be turned into a pizza topping. Here in the Hudson Valley, we've seen macaroni and cheese pizza, peanut butter and jelly pizza, and even pumpkin spice pizza. While these foods have successfully been put on top of a pizza, the question remains whether they actually belong there or not.

That's the debate over a legendary Hudson Valley pizza that has diners divided. Not since pineapple and ham were put on a pie has a pizza topping become such a lightning rod for debate. The dill pickle bacon pizza starts with a homemade crust that's topped with melted mozzarella, fresh garlic, and bacon. After being removed from the oven, sliced dill pickles, fresh dill, grated Romano cheese, and a splash of extra virgin olive oil are put on the pie before it's served.

Pickled cucumbers MariusLtu loading...

While some may look at this creation and wonder why anyone in their right mind would ruin a perfectly good pizza like that, others say it's the pizza they've been waiting for all of their lives.

Right now, there's only one place in the Hudson Valley to find the dill pickle bacon pizza, and that's in Newburgh. The specialty pie is currently being offered at the gourmet pizza shop at Adam's Fairacre Farms. In 2019, the shop was launched by Hudson Valley pizza-making legend, Dan Whiteley who has over two decades of experience in the business. On Monday, the pickle pizza was featured as the special of the day.

Aside from the usual toppings, the shop offers some creative specialty pies like steak and cheese, chicken spinach alfredo, honey/sriracha, and, of course, dill pickle bacon.

We want to know if you'd try a pickle pizza or not. Does it sound dill-icious or do you think it's just not kosher? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page.

