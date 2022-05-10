The best part is reading the comments that go along with this. Over the weekend I was on Facebook like usual and I noticed that there was a VERY interesting post in one local community group. I kept reading about it and couldn't help but want to know more and crack up.

What happened?

According to the post, two young brown cows were on the MOOOVEEE and on the loose on Myers Corners Road near the Myers Corners School, and apparently, they were heading towards Route 9, what?

How did they get there?

I was looking at the post and there was not a ton of information about what happened. According to one person, animal control was called, but nothing else about it was mentioned. The funny part is that a few people wrote in saying this was NOT the first time this has happened. There were a few comments that really gave me a good laugh and I thought it would be funny to share.

Hysterical commentary:

Here we go:

Okay, this is just hysterical. The play on words is fabulous and you can't help but get a good laugh when you read the comment.

MOOORE drama:

They just keep getting better ha ha ha this one is clever and funny. We should invite some of these people to the radio station to help us.

Whose hiring?

Maybe they were heading that way? Were they craving a Blizzard? Either way, extra points for being very creative in this one.

The best for last...a classic:

There were a lot of other comments, but we had to end with this one. It's short, simple, hysterical, and makes the point in only a few words. Like they said....holy cow.

You never know what's going to happen here in the Hudson Valley. If you do know where the cows came from or what happened to them after, please let us know on the station app.

Since we are talking about animals, here are some cool breweries where you can bring your dog and zoos that are located in New York:

