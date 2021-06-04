9 Hudson Valley Farms Where You Can Pick Your Own Fresh Strawberries

They're here, it is officially strawberry season in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks back our local farms were telling us to be patient but it seems the wait is over. All you need now is a sunny day and your strawberry cartons.

Just when the strawberries you stored in the freezer are running low it is time to head back out and pick a new season of strawberries. Word is the crop is really good this year. On the Dressel Farms Facebook page where they have shared a picture of their strawberry crop on person commented that they should just hold on to her wallet she because she plans to be out there so often.

If you are hoping to get in on some Hudson Valley fresh grown strawberries you don't wait because once the crop is in it goes fast. Make a plan to get out this weekend if you can the weather will be perfect. We have a list a of a few places that mention they have pick your own strawberries. See which one is closest to you. If you don't see your favorite farm market on our list let us know and we will add them, unless you want to keep it a secret to guarantee they don't run out.

Local Farms that offer Pick Your Own strawberries

Greig Farm in Red Hook

Thompson-Finch Farm, LLC in Ancram

Dressel Farms in New Paltz

Mead Orchards in Tivoli

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson

Ochs Orchard in Warwick

Fishkill Farms in Hopewell Junction

DuBois Farms in Highland

Wright's Farm in Gardiner

Happy Picking - Here are some ideas for when you get them home.