Hudson Valley Paneras Now Serving Pizza

Panera locations across the country have added pizza to the menu.

It's 2020 so really anything can happen. This includes Panera adding pizza to the menu. According to CNN, Panera is adding three pizza options to the menu. Pizzas are already on the menu at local Panera locations and can be ordered for lunch or dinner now.

CNN reports that Panera has added a Cheese, Margherita, and Chipotle Chicken & Bacon pizzas to the menu. These actually look like flatbread pizzas more than anything, so don't expect to get a large pie from Panera. The price ranges from $8 to $9 depending on the flavor. The flatbread pizzas are to be enough to feed one person or as a shareable plate. There is also currently an offer to order a flatbread pizza with a side salad for a special price. A press release from Panera says "...[the] flatbreads begin with a foundation of crispy dough that is finished on a pizza stone and then topped with delicious and clean ingredients including fresh mozzarella and fresh cilantro and basil."

According to a press release from Panera, Panera Bread Chief Brand & Concept Officer Eduardo Luz said, “Our guests have been asking for this for years. We think Panera’s bread heritage and outstanding ingredients meet both the desire for high quality, crafted pizza as well as a growing customer off-premise behavior.”

Paneras can be found throughout the Hudson Valley. There is a location in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, and Kingston. According to the press release, there are over 2,000 Paneras nationwide.