Hudson Valley, New York Officer Dies Unexpectedly After Retiring

Shortly after retiring a Hudson Valley man who served the region for 34 years passed away "unexpectedly."

Christopher Howe, 59, of Ulster County died "unexpectedly" on Saturday, according to his obituary. Howe retired in March after 34 years of service with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

UCDA

He was most recently honored with a promotion to First Sergeant

"It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of retired Officer Christopher Howe," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office states. He spent his life as a dedicated member of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. He was a mentor to many and a friend to all. He will forever be remembered and always be missed. Rest in peace Howie.

Howe was a highly accomplished and decorated officer, according to his obituary. He was very proud to be recognized as a Federal Firearms Instructor and a Drone Investigation Pilot.

UCDA

During his 34 years of service, he received many awards including:

Officer of the Month (August 1991)

State Deputy Sheriff's Association "Top Gun" (1993)

"Excellent Duty Awards" (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015)

"Ready Commendation Award" (2017)

Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service

Howe also got into acting after he was a consultant for a movie. After he became a member of the Screen Actors Guild and landed several roles as a movie extra over the past several years.

"Chris lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. Although he was totally dedicated to his career, he found his greatest joy while boating on the Hudson, snowmobiling in Vermont, skiing locally in the beautiful Catskills, four-wheeling on any rough terrain, and of course golfing at the drop of a ball. Howie will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his many friends and fellow boat captains at Lou's Boat Basin on the Rondout Creek," his obituary states.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Chris's memory are encouraged to make a donation to the Ulster County Sheriff's Foundation.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated the following for those who wish to attend Howe's wake or funeral.

If you wish to attend the wake services for First Sergeant Christopher Howe on Friday October 22nd, 2pm - 8pm, you are requested to park at the Kingston Armory located at 25 Kiersted Avenue, off North Manor Avenue. UCAT will shuttle people to and from the Keyser Funeral Home during that time period. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral services on Saturday, October 23rd can meet at the Mount Academy located at 1001 Broadway, Esopus by 9:30AM. A Law Enforcement viewing will be from 11am to 12pm followed by the funeral services. Funeral services are open to anyone wishing to attend.

