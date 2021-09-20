Hudson Valley National Guard Battalion Named Best in Country

A local National Guard battalion has been recognized as the most outstanding Guard artillery battery in the country.

This year's Alexander Hamilton Award was presented to The New York Army National Guard's Alpha Battery of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery. The annual award was created in 2002 and is named after American statesman and Continental Army artilleryman Alexander Hamilton.

Fans of the broadway musical already know that Hamilton was an outstanding artillery battery commander and an aide to General George Washington during the Revolutionary War. The award in his name is given to the National Guard field artillery that is decidedly the best at what they do.

According to the U.S. Army, the Alpha Battery was recognized for meeting Army standards for training, logistics, maintenance and fitness, while also playing a key role in the New York National Guard response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff Sgt. Drew Brown, the battery's training sergeant credited the battery's teamwork for keeping them focused on service.

The last year was challenging, with activating Soldiers and having our force spread out across the multiple missions. But the Soldiers and leaders we had banded together and still accomplished anything and everything that we still had to get done.

Lt. Col. Marc Lindemann, the commander of the 258th Field Artillery, said that aside from responding to the pandemic, the soldiers conducted training and firing exercises with their M119A3 105 mm howitzers and trained on individual Soldier skills.

Their versatility in the face of adversity to overcome pandemic-related challenges but also maintain tactical proficiencies was incredible

The battery of 75 Soldiers is commanded by Capt. Daniel Rogers.