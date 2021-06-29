Hudson Valley Man Drowns at Popular Swimming Spot, Near I-84

A missing Hudson Valley man was found in 12 feet of water.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., Port Jervis police and members of the Port Jervis City Fire Department responded to a 911 report of a possible drowning in the Delaware River in the area of Laurel Grove Cemetery at a popular swimming hole called “Goose Rock."

Witnesses reported that the swimmer was last observed floating towards the middle of the river towards the I-84 Bridge when he submerged underwater and never resurfaced.

Fire Department divers were deployed by the Port Jervis City Fire Department, Matamoras Fire Department, Westfall Fire Department, Sparrowbush Fire Department and Bushkill Fire Department and conducted a search of the river for the victim.

The search was suspended prior to darkness last evening and fire department divers resumed searching for the victim Monday morning with the aid of search dogs.

On Monday around 11:45 a.m., divers located the deceased, identified as a 32-year-old Port Jervis man. The unnamed man was found approximately 60 feet from shore 11 to 12 feet deep under the water, police say.

Officials are withholding the name of the decedent until family members are notified. An investigation into this incident is ongoing by Port Jervis City Police Detectives with the assistance of the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. Any persons with information regarding this incident can contact Port Jervis City Police Detective unit at 845-858-4003.

