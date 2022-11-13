When Can Hudson Valley Liquor Stores Be Open Thanksgiving Day?

You are counting down to all of the delightful holiday events that you will be spending with your family. Congratulations, it is great that you are going to have a day (or two) off from work. While it can be a day or weeks full of work to pull it together or to travel for a meal with your family, it is worth it.

What happens when you realize that you have run all of your errands, but one? Wait, maybe you were a guest someone where, but you forgot to make one stop, what is that stop? The wine or liquor store! Yikes.

But since this is New York State, if a wine or liquor store wants to be open, they are beholden by the restrictions that are put in place by the New York State Liquor Authority. You know who they are. They are the ones who say you can't buy beer before 8 am on a Sunday or wine and liquor before noon on Sunday.

So, when can you buy wine and liquor on Thanksgiving Day in the Hudson Valley?

There are 62 counties in the State of New York, here are the hours that wine and liquor stores can be open on Thanksgiving Day, 11/24/2022. Please note that the hours a store can be open are set by the county, and while the stores can legally be open, each store is independently owned and operated, so check with your favorite store before you head over there.

Columbia County, NY Thanksgiving Day Liquor Store Hours

According to the New York State Liquor Authority, the stores can be open from 8 AM through Midnight on Thanksgiving, but will they be? You're going to want to check in with your go-to store for their decision.

Dutchess County, NY Thanksgiving Day Liquor Store Hours

A few years ago, Dutchess County NY finally changed the hours that they can be open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to 9 PM (from 7 PM). There had also, in Dutchess County, been a restriction where you could only be open for one hour on Thanksgiving Day. So, what are the hours now? If a store chooses, they can be open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Greene County, NY Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

If you are shopping in Greene County on Thanksgiving Day, you are in luck. The stores in Green County can be open from 8 AM to midnight.

Orange County, NY Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

If you find yourself in Orange County NY, and you can find a store open on Thanksgiving Day, you shouldn't have to look too hard, simply because the hours that they are open are 8 AM to Midnight.

Ulster County Thanksgiving Day Store Hours

The hours that you can shop on Thanksgiving Day in Ulster County are 8 AM to 12 Midnight.

Keep in mind that this is the maximum that a store can be open on Thanksgiving Day. You should always check with your favorite store in advance to make sure that they will be open on Thanksgiving, but they don't have to be. Enjoy your day!

While you will be happy that the wine and liquor stores are open on Thanksgiving, here are a few stores that are closed on Turkey Day:

