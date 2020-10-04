Hudson Valley K-9’s Take a Trip to Liberty Island

Hudson Valley's bravest four-legged friends took a little field trip earlier this week for some extra training.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office shared over 30 photos on their Facebook page of a group of Hudson Valley K-9's that recently went on a training trip in New York City.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office K-9 Academy Patrol School Class of 2020 visited Liberty Island. While there, the K-9's worked on their "hides." According to Noseworks.huntersheart.com the term "hides" is "the package of target odor inside a ventilated container that is hidden in the search are for the dog to find."

The K-9's and their handlers worked on hides on land as well as on water while traveling by boat to and from Liberty Island.

This program was in preparation for the K-9's graduation coming up on October 9th, 2020.

These K-9's and their officers came from in and around the Hudson Valley. The K-9's and officers who went on the trip were as follows:

Deputy Dan Volpe and K-9 Reno- Orange County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Kyle Frano and K-9 Hydra-Ulster County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Kyle Karcher and K-9 Eli -Delaware County Sheriff's Office

Officer Phil Mugnano and K-9 Diesel - City of Newburgh

Officer Jonathan Saintiche and K-9 Bones - City of Peekskill

Officer Robert Reilly and K-9 Yara -Town of Clarkstown

Officer Michael Vigiletti and K-9 Karma -Town of Haverstraw

Officer Chris Thompson and K-9 Durak -Town of Newburgh

Officer Jordan Fedun and K-9 Koos-Town of Fallsburg

Officer Joe Mendez and K-9 Jax- Village of Washingtonville

Good luck to all the K-9's and their handlers at their upcoming graduation!