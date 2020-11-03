Hudson Valley Jewelry Store Robbed Subjects at Large

Earlier today, according to a press released from the New Paltz Police Detective Division a well known jewelry store in New Paltz was the site of a robbery. Today (November 2, 2020) at around 2:50 AM the New Paltz Police Department were notified of an alarm at #7 New Paltz Plaza.

The press release states that the alarm notification was from a panic alarm. However, it is not clear as to how that alarm was activated. Normally those types of alarms are activated by a person in need.

The release goes on to report that when the officers arrived at the store they saw two armed and masked people in the store who apparently fled once they saw the police. One hand gun was reportedly left behind.

The New Paltz Police are asking for anyone with information to please come forward. All contact will be kept confidential. If you have something to report please contact 845-255-1357. The case today was handled by the New Paltz Police Department with help from other agencies that include the New York State Police, the Ulster County Sheriff and the SUNY New Paltz Police Department.

This Plaza has many stores including Tops Market, Mark Gruber Gallery, PDQ Printing, Rocco's Pizza and Restaurant, Peter Harris Clothing, New Paltz Bagel and the Lyceum Cinemas of New Paltz. It is located in the Town of New Paltz near two banks and the New York State Thruway the plaza is a very visible location.