Hudson Valley Jazz Festival Plans Underway
Did you know that the Hudson Valley has its very own Jazz Festival? It’s true, and it’s in its 12th year. Up until recently, it was known as the Warwick Jazz Festival, but it’s grown, and now it’s the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival. It’s got a nice ring to it, don’t you agree?
In a time when we’re just getting back to live music and festivals, it’s exciting to know that this one is something we can look forward to later this summer. It looks like the festival will be held from Aug. 12 - Aug. 15. The festival aims to highlight local jazz musicians, and some pretty big names, as well.
Here is a sampling of what you can expect at this year’s festival, although some things are subject to change this early on in the game.
Here’s the schedule so far:
On Thursday, Aug. 12, On The Lawn Concert Series in Sugar Loaf presents The Hudson Valley Jazz Ensemble at 7PM,
Friday, Aug. 13, the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center Summer Concert Series presents Skye Jazz at 7.PM.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, The Village of Warwick Concert Series Presents The Eric Person Quartet at 7PM at Stanley Deming Park
On Sunday, Aug. 15, The Brewery at Orange County Hops at 771 Route 52 in Walden presents The Altered 9 at 5PM.
And that’s just what they’ve got so far.
Both Warwick and Sugarloaf are charming towns with fun shopping and restaurants, so you might even want to make it a weekend getaway. The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival is a musician-run entity and a non-profit. If you’d like to make a donation or find out more about the 2021 Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, just visit the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival website.