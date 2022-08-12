Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen

I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.

It’s the annual Social Island Drive-In Car Show this Saturday, August 13 from 4PM - 8PM at Social Island at 939 Pulaski Highway in Goshen. There will be live music with Iron Cobra, delicious BBQ by Big Ron’s BBQ, prizes for best work in progress, best modified, and over all favorite for all categories, and vendors. And of course, lots of cars, trucks, bikes and more. It’s a fun way for the entire family to spend a summer Saturday.

You might even want to make a weekend of it. Not only is Goshen an historic town with great old houses and cool shops and restaurants, it’s also home to LEGOLAND New York. If you have kids or grandkids, LEGOLAND New York is a “must get to” destination. Lots of rides and lots of LEGO bricks. There is even a LEGOLAND New York Hotel if you choose to spend the night.

Interested in the annual Social Island Drive-In Car Show? You can get more information on the event web page. Want to take a side trip to LEGOLAND New York? Check out their website. And whatever you do, have a fun and safe weekend!

