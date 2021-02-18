Hudson Valley Home Offers Stunning Views of Rock Quarry

You've heard of waterfront, but have you heard of quarry-front?

Of all the gorgeous waterfront homes in the Hudson Valley, this could be the most unique one I've seen so far. A home in Wingdale, part of Dutchess County, is for sale that overlooks a rock quarry. The quarry itself even has some serious history, according to the listing. For just under $5 million, this estate could be yours. Look below at pictures of this gorgeous home and the stunning views.

Hudson Valley Home Offers Stunning Views of a Quarry

You Can Own the Former Hudson Valley Mansion of OCC's Paul Sr.