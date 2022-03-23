One of the most important things you can do for yourself if you plan to go hiking in the Hudson Valley is invest in good hiking footwear. All too often we hear and see stories about hikers being injured due to the fact that they chose to go out in the wrong shoes.

So how do you end up in the right shoes? I have bought shoes in the past that I thought would be great but then my feet and my new shoes didn't mesh well. I have friends who swear by certain shoes and when I attempt to wear them, I realize I would have been better off barefoot. Which by the way, is never recommended when going hiking.

Hudson Valley Hiking Event with Pegasus in New Paltz and Merrell

The perfect thing would be to take shoes on a test drive. Or in other words, a test hike. I guess the people who make Merrell shoes realize this, as does one of the Hudson Valley's favorite shoe stores. This weekend, Pegasus Footwear in New Paltz is hosting a hike with Merrell Shoes at the Mill Brook Preserve where you will get to test drive a pair of Merrell hiking shoes.

The event is called a Hike For Self-Care and is planned for this Saturday (March 26, 2022) from 10 AM to 12:30 PM with fun planned at the store after the approximately 2-mile hike. The location is the newly developed Mill Brook Preserve in New Paltz and the meet-up place is the trailhead on Sunset Ridge Road.

When you get to the trailhead, there will be a Merrell table set up with Merrell Demo Shoes. During the hike, Merrell will demo a few of their best-hiking boots. There will be some fun giveaways for those who hike and of course an opportunity to ask questions about good footwear for wilderness terrain.

Pegasus Footwear and Merrell Invite You To Hike Mill Brook Preserve in New Paltz

