Hudson Valley Health Aide Worker Stole From Elderly Woman: Police

A health aide worker from a local nursing home is accused of stealing from an elderly Hudson Valley woman.

In June, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department received a grand larceny complaint, from an elderly resident of the Plaza at Clover Lake Nursing Home Facility on Fair Street in the Town of Patterson.

The woman told police she noticed her credit cards were moved and money was missing from her wallet.

The 82-year-old woman later discovered her credit card was used to make an unauthorized purchase, police say.

Following a nearly four-month investigation, police identified one of the health aide workers of the facility as the suspect.

On Sunday, 29-year-old Takara Baldwin of New Windsor was arrested at the nursing home. She was charged with identity theft and grand larceny, felonies.

Baldwin was sent to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

