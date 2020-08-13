Hudson Valley Gyms Release New COVID-19 Safety Measures to Reopen

Gyms across the Hudson Valley believe they are ready to reopen after putting in safety measures that exceed CDC and New York State Department of Health guidelines.

Fitness center owners from the Mid-Hudson Valley announced they have new safety measures put into place in order to safely reopen indoor fitness activities.

Officials add the fitness industry has submitted a safety plan to the State and will always have the health and safety of the public as the top priority.

“Fitness centers throughout the Mid-Hudson region have taken extraordinary measures to ensure that facilities are ready to reopen safely,” Gold’s Gym Newburgh/Middletown owner Don Murphy said in a press release. “The safe reopening plan submitted by the NY State Fitness Alliance to the Governor is one of the most comprehensive plans submitted for any industry to reopen safely. In our facilities, we have separated equipment, installed barriers between staff/clients, and put into place rigorous cleaning and sanitizing protocols that will be followed. Our mission before COVID was to advance the health and wellbeing of our community, and that mission continues today. We have numerous members whose physical and mental health has been badly impacted by our extensive closure.”

The reopening plan submitted by the NYS Fitness Alliance includes extensive safety protocols for employees, members, and contractors. Fitness center employees will be required to wear face coverings, clean surfaces regularly and be trained on all safety protocols.

“NYSFA continues to plan for a safe reopening that protects our employees, customers and the general public,” Chair of New York State Fitness Alliance Bill Lia stated. “We are ready to reopen upon state approval, to continue to promote a healthy lifestyle only gyms and fitness centers can provide. The Governor has done a tremendous job leading New York through this crisis by following the facts and our plan continues that approach while allowing New Yorkers to improve their physical health.”

The plan meets or exceeds guidelines from the CDC, New York State Department of Health and Occupational Safety and Health Administration and also includes protocols for assisting the State in contact tracing efforts, according to The NYS Fitness Alliance.

“Our local gyms and fitness venues serve as a place for New Yorkers to focus on their physical, mental and emotional health needs,” said Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C,I,LBT,SAM-New Windsor). “Many serve local residents who are on strict regiments to ensure physical health to prevent or relieve pain or tackle some other physical ailment. Many also serve as an outlet for mental health and emotional health stimulation. People who battle PTSD is one example that has raised with me. These local venues have the ability to social distance, schedule around COVID-19 restrictions and disinfect and sanitize using the highest possible standards. I believe the long term overall health value of authorizing the reopening of these local gym and fitness centers with some modified restrictions will go a long way in keeping New Yorkers healthy. I urge the Governor to take this into his utmost timely consideration.”