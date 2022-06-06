Hudson Valley Father Convicted After Baby Drowns in Ulster County

An infant who was born in Dutchess County was found dead just 6-months later in Ulster County. Her father was just convicted.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, 28-year-old Ashante Inniss of Kingston, New York, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal contempt in the first degree, both felonies.

6-Month-Old Girl Drowns in Kingston, New York Home

Google Google loading...

Inniss was convicted for criminally negligent homicide following the death of his 6-month older daughter. Inniss left his 6-month-old daughter unattended in a bathtub with running water for approximately 25 minutes on April 18, 2020, at a home on Gill Street in Kingston.

The water began to build up and when Inniss returned to the bathtub he found his daughter, Alaya Imaani-Lee Inniss, floating in the water. He immediately called 911.

Infant Born in Rhinebeck, New York Found Dead in Ulster County Bathtub

Keyser & Carr Funeral Home Keyser & Carr Funeral Home loading...

Members of the Kingston Police Department attempted CPR but were unable to save the baby. Alaya was born in Rhinebeck, New York. She died just a few days after turning 6 months old.

"Alaya will be missed more than anyone can imagine. Her passing has left huge voids in our hearts," her obituary states.

Infant's Father Arrested in Kingston, New York

Inniss was arrested that evening and charged with criminally negligent homicide, one of the charges he was convicted for.

The criminal contempt conviction stems from a domestic violence-related incident on November 10, 2020, officials say. Inniss slashed the tires of his girlfriend’s car and was in her presence while she had a full stay-away order of protection against him.

"If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner violence, please call Ulster County Crime Victims Assistance Program at 845-340-3443, or 911 if you are in immediate danger," Ulster County District Attorney Executive Assistant Rebecca Rojer stated in a press release.

The Kingston Police Department conducted the investigation into both cases. Inniss was sentenced to 1-3 years in state prison on each conviction, to run concurrently.

10 Delicious Donut Shops To Visit in the Hudson Valley Every day is National Donut Day at these 10 donut shops across the Hudson Valley!

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Things New Pot Users Should Know 5 Tips For New Pot Users

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 06/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

13 Top Rated Restaurants in Poughkeepsie, New York These are the best places to eat in Poughkeepsie, New York according to Yelp.