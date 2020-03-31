"The Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our friend, supporter and AAU Basketball Coach Sonny Aravena. Sonny Aravena died last night from the Coronavirus," the Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Sonny was a good man, with a giving heart and will be remembered for his dedication to his family and the youth of the City of Newburgh. Sonny spent much of his free time nurturing the boys and girls under his supervision at the Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh as a basketball coach and mentor. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."