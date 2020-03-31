Hudson Valley Coach Among 4 More Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths
A Hudson Valley coach and mentor to children lost his life to COVID-19. Another local county reported it's the first coronavirus death.
On Monday, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus confirmed three more Orange County residents died from coronavirus, bringing the county total to 12. On Sunday, Neuhaus reported four Orange County residents died from the virus.
Among the recent COVID-19 deaths in Orange County is Sonny Aravena of New Windsor, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh.
"The Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our friend, supporter and AAU Basketball Coach Sonny Aravena. Sonny Aravena died last night from the Coronavirus," the Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Sonny was a good man, with a giving heart and will be remembered for his dedication to his family and the youth of the City of Newburgh. Sonny spent much of his free time nurturing the boys and girls under his supervision at the Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh as a basketball coach and mentor. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."
A GoFundMe was started for Aravena's family.
Also on Monday, Sullivan County Director of Communications Dan Hust confirmed the first COVID-19 related death from Sullivan County. More details about the person haven't been released.