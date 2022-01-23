This is candle season. Candles are glorious all year long but there is something about candlelight in the winter that adds a bit of warmth to cold winter nights. Plus romance is in the air with Valentine's Day just around the corner and candles always add romance to any setting.

Blame it on it gets dark earlier or our determination not to turn on the lights so early in the evening but we really do burn more candles this time of year. You could also say we tend to light candles more often after we light up our pumpkins on Halloween. No matter what the reason pumpkins, darkness, or just plain old romance the one thing I know is between October and April I burn an awful lot of candles.

I don't know if you have seen the Progressive Insurance ad where the guy makes a crack about a shop in the mall "making overhead just selling candles" but the truth is they do and it is because of candle lovers like me. And if you are truly wondering if candles are that popular just take a look around. Restuarant to wineries to your friend's bathroom everywhere you look you'll see candles.

Where to Buy Candles

My favorite place to buy candles is local candle shops. When I am on vacation I track down candle shops and antique stores, yes people love me on vacation. Luckily we have lots of candle stores in the Hudson Valley so I can get my candle fixed all year-round. We also have candle workshops if you want to make some for yourself.

Hudson Valley Beeswax Candle Workshop

This Saturday (January 22, 2022) join the Mamakating Environmental Education Center from 1 PM to 2:30 PM at 762 South Road Wurtsboro for The Benefits of Beeswax. They explain how honeybees make wax, how it is used in the hive, and how it gets harvested for candle making. You also get to create your own hand-rolled beeswax candle. The event has a cost of $15 per person

Where Are the Candle Shops in the Hudson Valley?