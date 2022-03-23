Popular Goshen, NY Boutique Closing its Doors

Over the past couple of years, we have watched some of our favorite businesses, restaurants, and shops close. Some of them closed for good while others returned after some time.

Along with some Hudson Valley businesses closing, others were just beginning. Some were starting off for the first time while others were trying it all over again.

However, all things remain, our love and support for local businesses.

Throughout everything, we have come together as a community to say our goodbyes and congratulate those on their new journey. It's all about the people we meet along the way and the memories we create with those that matter.

A popular Orange County, NY boutique will be closing its doors.

This will take place in May of 2022. They made the announcement on social media. Local residents were saddened by the news of this influential shop, but have been taking advantage of closing sales.

Bliss Boutique in Goshen, New York is a locally owned, women's clothing store and gift shop. They have been a part of the community for 4 years. All items in the boutique will be 10% off and their clearance rack of 30% off.

Along with these sales, they also have a $20 cash rack and will keep updates on social media of their weekly sales. Bliss Boutique will also have sales going on, on their website and shipping is available.

They will also be selling their fixtures, clothing racks, hangers, mirrors, and furniture. The last day that they will be open will be updated on social media.

Find out more on their Instagram by clicking here.

Check out their website here.

Other popular, Hudson Valley businesses have also closed their doors.

Bop to Tottom made their announcement on Facebook of their business closing after 22 years.

Find out more here.

Bop to Tottom

334 Wall St, Kingston, NY 12401

Some Hudson Valley businesses have closed and also reopened.

Click here to read the list.

Goshen, New York was named one of the best small towns to visit. Next time you're in the area, click here to see where to visit.

Bliss Boutique

134 West Main St, Goshen NY 10924

Where is your favorite place to shop in the Hudson Valley? What local businesses do you enjoy supporting?

